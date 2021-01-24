Video
Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021

Tigers reached Chattogram for whitewash mission

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Chattogram on Saturday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Chattogram on Saturday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Chattogram on Saturday to play the 3rd and last match of Bangabandhu ODI series against West Indies followed by the 1st of the two-match Test series.
Tamim, Shakib, Miraz, Mustafiz and their mates left Dhaka at 12:00 noon (BST) and flew for 45 minutes to land at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram. West Indies team also reached in the City of Port on the same flight.
Bangladesh humiliated West Indies on January 20 by six wickets and on January 22 by seven wickets to secure title with one match to go. The 3rd clash therefore, is a dead-rubber in black and white. But the match is equal important to both the rivals since it carries valuable 10 points of World Cup Super League. Hence, hosts eyeing no other option but whitewash on January 25 while guests are desperate to ensure a consolidating win.
The 1st Test between the teams to kick start on February 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Shagorika in Chattogram before which, visitors will take on BCB XI in a three-day match between January 29 and 31 at MA Aziz Stadium.
The 2nd and ultimate Test will be held in Dhaka from February 11 to February 15 to wrap-up the West Indies tour to Bangladesh 2021.


