Bangladesh unwilling to take dead-rubber lightly

Papon applauses Shakib, Tamim, Miraz

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh secured the title of ongoing Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021 winning the first two matches of three-match series and it is assumed that hommies will bring changes to experiment with the side bench. But BCB President Nazmul Hasan Paopn is reluctant about changes and urged to take every match seriously.
"Changes can be brought in playing eleven but we don't want such change that devaluates others," Paopn said to journalists on Saturday. "There is no scope to under estimate or devalue any team. If we do so, we'll face problems when we'll go to play World Cup in future".
"In the past, we had to grope for a replacement when any of the players got injured. But now selectors, coaches and captains have to think who can be dropped. We have too many alternatives of every player now. It's very good for our future," he added.
Bangladesh have a busy calendar looking forth and most of the games are in abroad. Tigers' are unbeatable at home but become toothless during majority of their overseas events. But in order to escape the Qualifier of ICC World Cup 2023, Bangladesh need to ensure points winning maximum matches. BCB head is aware of the fact. He said, "We should keep in mind that we have started ODI Championship with this series. We already secured 20 points winning two matches. Every match is therefore, very important."
"This series is important for another reason. Most of our future series are in abroad against stronger teams. We defeated India, Pakistan, South Africa and all other teams in our home soil. But we've one or two mentionable victories in abroad. We have two overseas series wins only. So, every match should take into account as must win game," he said further.
Papon, also a legislator, praised Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Tamim Iqbal for their performances in previous two matches. "Shakib, Miraz did very well. I am satisfied with bowling and fielding. Tamim gets back his rhythm with the bat," he stated.
"We were very wary of Shakib that he might take long time to return in form. But we saw that he didn't take time," he expressed.
Bangladesh will take on West Indies on January 25 in the last ODI of the series followed by couple of red-ball games commencing from February 3 and February 11 respectively.


