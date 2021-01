Managers Business Conference - 2021 of BDBL

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Chairman and former Senior Secretary Mohammad Mejbahuddin along with Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir, Directors Md. Abu Hanif Khan and Subhash Chandra Sarker attend its Managers Business Conference - 2021 at Bank's Head Office, Conference Room on Saturday. High officials and senior executives participated in the meeting. photo: Bank