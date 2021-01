UCB Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, accompanied among others

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, accompanied among others by UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri, Additional Managing Director Syed Faridul Islam and other senior officials handing over a check for Tk 5.0 million Capital Market Journalists' Forum President Hasan Imam Rubel on Thursday last. The donation was made to set up own and permanent office comprising of training institute for Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) of United Commercial Bank Limited. photo: Bank