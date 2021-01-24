

NRBC Bank holds Annual Business Confce 2021

Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal graced the occasion as the chief guest while other Board of Directors attended the business conference.

The Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain presided over the conference while Head of the Divisions, Head of the Branches attended the programme. The rest of the participants were virtually connected to the conference.

The focus of the programme was to set the business target for the year 2021. It may be mentioned that in the year 2020 the bank made operating profit of Tk 324 crore.

According to Report that presented in the conference, NRBC Bank registered deposits of Tk 9,480 Crore in 2020. Its total loans and advances amounted to Tk 7,462 Crore same year.

The Chief Guest Parvez Tamal expressed his firm conviction to fight and survive the Corona battle financially in this challenging year of 2021. He also added: "We have already been termed as "Humanitarian Bank'' for rendering medical services and protection equipments for the mass people of the country which has automatically made us economically profitable."

" Becoming the bank of mass people is our ultimate goal. We have given our preference to retail, CMSME and micro-credit mainly. Our IPO subscription will be started from 3rd February 2021."

The Chairman and Managing Director and CEO encouraged the Officials and Branch Managers to be committed to achieve the targets for the current year.

NRBC Bank was established on 20 February, 2013 and stared operating on 2 April the same year. The bank has 83 branches and 400 Sub-branches Including BRTA, Sub-Registrations service points across the country.

The Annual Business Conference-2021 of NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank was held in Cox's Bazar on Saturday. "Building the Market Share through Innovation and Experience" was the motto of the programme, says a press release.Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal graced the occasion as the chief guest while other Board of Directors attended the business conference.The Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain presided over the conference while Head of the Divisions, Head of the Branches attended the programme. The rest of the participants were virtually connected to the conference.The focus of the programme was to set the business target for the year 2021. It may be mentioned that in the year 2020 the bank made operating profit of Tk 324 crore.According to Report that presented in the conference, NRBC Bank registered deposits of Tk 9,480 Crore in 2020. Its total loans and advances amounted to Tk 7,462 Crore same year.The Chief Guest Parvez Tamal expressed his firm conviction to fight and survive the Corona battle financially in this challenging year of 2021. He also added: "We have already been termed as "Humanitarian Bank'' for rendering medical services and protection equipments for the mass people of the country which has automatically made us economically profitable."" Becoming the bank of mass people is our ultimate goal. We have given our preference to retail, CMSME and micro-credit mainly. Our IPO subscription will be started from 3rd February 2021."The Chairman and Managing Director and CEO encouraged the Officials and Branch Managers to be committed to achieve the targets for the current year.NRBC Bank was established on 20 February, 2013 and stared operating on 2 April the same year. The bank has 83 branches and 400 Sub-branches Including BRTA, Sub-Registrations service points across the country.