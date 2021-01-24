Ansar-VDP Dev Bank pays Tk 43.51cr corporate tax

Ansar-VDP Development Bank has paid Tk 43.51 crore corporate tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Ansar-VDP Development Bank Chairman and Ansar-VDP Director General and Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim handed over the cheque for the amount to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Hemayetul Munim on January 20

Among others, NBR commissioner Md Iqbal Hossain, deputy director, Syed Iftehar Ali , DG of the Bank Badal Chandra Devnath and AGM Ganaprasad Biswas were present on the occasion, according to a press release.









