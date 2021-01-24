Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US cotton exports rise on China demand: USDA report

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Jan 23: Despite US cotton production falling 5 million bales from the previous year, the country's exports are forecast at 15.25 million bales for the ongoing marketing season 2020-21 that began in August.
In the five months to December, China has accounted for almost half of US cotton exports, with the country's total imports forecast at 10.5 million bales.
China's cotton import this season is expected to reach the highest level in seven years. Moreover, China's consumption is expected to recover 5.5 million bales from the previous year and reach 38.5 million bales, accounting for more than one-third of world use in 2020-21, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US department of agriculture (USDA) said in its January 2021 report on 'Cotton: World Markets and Trade'.
The demand for US cotton in China has been mostly led by the State Reserve and State-owned Enterprises (SOEs), which have likely accounted for more than three-fourths of total imports of US cotton thus far in 2020-21.
"Instead of sourcing from Brazil, the primary supplier in the previous two marketing years, the State Reserve and the SOEs have returned to the United States likely in part spurred by the Phase One Agreement," the report said.
Despite higher US prices relative to Brazil and India (second and-third-largest exporters forecast in 2020-21), US sales and shipments to China through December exceeded the previous year by more than 2.3 million bales. These export volumes are notable considering higher exportable supplies for Brazil and India, where both countries have record carrying and Brazil's 2020-21 exports are forecast at a record, the report added.
Australia, another significant supplier to China, witnessed exportable supplies decimated by a 2020 drought. Like the United States, Australia is a significant supplier of high-quality cotton to the world's largest importer. "In addition, a recent political dispute between it and China has diminished demand for Australian origin and boosted imports of US cotton," the USDA report said.
As a result of resilient China demand, US cotton exports are forecast to be mostly unchanged from the previous year, despite fewer shipments and sales to Vietnam and Bangladesh.       - Fibre2Fashion






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Managers Business Conference - 2021 of BDBL
UCB Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, accompanied among others
NRBC Bank holds Annual Business Confce 2021
Ansar-VDP Dev Bank pays Tk 43.51cr corporate tax
Reliance profit soars despite oil business slump
US cotton exports rise on China demand: USDA report
United Airlines CEO calls to mandate C-19 vaccination
Flydubai launches double daily flights to Doha


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft