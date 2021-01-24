Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United Airlines CEO calls to mandate C-19 vaccination

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Jan 23:  United Airlines may make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees, and other companies should do the same, United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby told workers at a meeting on Thursday, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.
A United spokeswoman confirmed that the company was "strongly considering" making vaccines compulsory, though it isn't a policy yet.
 "I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory," Kirby said.
"If others go along and are willing to start to mandate vaccines, you should probably expect United to be amongst the first wave of companies that do it."
CNBC had earlier reported the news of Kirby wanting to mandate the vaccine for employees.
Private US companies can require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are unlikely to do so because of the risks of legal and cultural backlash, experts have said.
Companies are still in the early stages of navigating access and distribution of vaccines against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but inoculation is considered the key to safely resume operations at crowded warehouses, factory lines and on sales floors.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Managers Business Conference - 2021 of BDBL
UCB Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, accompanied among others
NRBC Bank holds Annual Business Confce 2021
Ansar-VDP Dev Bank pays Tk 43.51cr corporate tax
Reliance profit soars despite oil business slump
US cotton exports rise on China demand: USDA report
United Airlines CEO calls to mandate C-19 vaccination
Flydubai launches double daily flights to Doha


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft