Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:22 AM
Flydubai launches double daily flights to Doha

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Jan 23: Post the resumption of flights between Qatar and the UAE, Dubai-based airline, flydubai, is the latest to announce the operation of flights from DXB to Qatar.
Staring January 26, there will be double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha's Hamad International Airport.
"With today's announcement we see the flydubai network grow to 64 destinations. Flights to Doha will start from January 26 and to meet expected demand we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service," Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, added: "Tickets are available to book today on flydubai.com."
Passengers can choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs and can experience travelling in a safe environment with minimum crew and passenger contact. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover. flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare in the UAE to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To avail special rates, passengers have to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.
-Khaleej Times


