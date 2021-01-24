Video
Prerona, Westin Dhaka to distribute masks

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Daniel Muhor, Cluster General Manager of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka and Anowarul Amin, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Prerona Foundation pose for a photo in front of the Prerona Mask display at the lobby of The Westin Dhaka.



Prerona Foundation and The Westin Dhaka recently signed an agreement to expand the reach of Prerona Masks.
Under the agreement Prerona Masks will be available for spot purchase for the guests and visitors of The Westin Dhaka hotel.
The masks have been made by the specially-abled students of PFDA Vocational Training Center under the 'Amra Shikhi, Amra Shikhi' programme, a Prerona Foundation initiative that supports economic inclusion of communities living in the fringes of the society.
Under the broader umbrella of the 'Amra Shikhi, Amra Pari' programme the Foundation runs two projects, "Prerona Masks" and "Shudhdho Hand Rub" to create sustainable income opportunities for people living in the fringes of the society, while helping the nation fight the ongoing global health emergency.
Daniel Muhor, Cluster General Manager of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka and Anowarul Amin, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Prerona Foundation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials of The Westin Dhaka and Prerona Foundation were present on the occasion.
The fabric masks made by the specially-abled students follow all the safety guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and meet all the parameters set by Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) in Bangladesh.
Coming at a price range of BDT 400, the fabric masks are washable and reusable up to 20 times, says a press release.
"It is a wonderful initiative by Prerona Foundation to come forward and support those in need especially during these unprecedented times. We are proud to join hands in supporting the noble cause," said Daniel Muhor.
"We are happy to have been able to support the specially-abled students of PFAD-Vocational Training Centre, right when they needed it the most. We are thankful to The Westin Dhaka and all our partners in this initiative for supporting this cause," said Anowarul Amin.


