Walmart expands vaccinations to boost US C-19 scheme

NEW YORK, Jan 23: Walmart Inc said it is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

The move from the world's largest retailer comes as US President Joe Biden races to accelerate a frustratingly slow vaccination campaign that has stranded about half of the nearly 40 million shots distributed in freezers rather than in arms.

This week and next, Walmart will start providing inoculations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, a company spokeswoman told Reuters late on Thursday.

The shots will only be available to specific populations decided by each state and only at a handful of stores in each state.

Walmart is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.

Alabama's health officer, Scott Harris, on Thursday said the state would partner with Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. Walmart confirmed that deal, which falls under a federal partnership that Biden on Thursday said would launch in early February.

Harris said another deal, with a major pharmacy chain, is coming soon.

Health officials in Oklahoma and Mississippi told Reuters on Friday they are having or have had conversations with Walmart about partnering to administer shots. Walmart did not provide comment.

Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid are among the other chains that have stepped up to vaccinate Americans in what is the largest and most complex immunization effort in US history. Those shots are needed to help stop the virus, which has killed more than 405,000 and infected more than 24 million people in the United States. -Reuters





















