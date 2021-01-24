Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walmart expands vaccinations to boost US C-19 scheme

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

NEW YORK, Jan 23:  Walmart Inc said it is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.
The move from the world's largest retailer comes as US President Joe Biden races to accelerate a frustratingly slow vaccination campaign that has stranded about half of the nearly 40 million shots distributed in freezers rather than in arms.
This week and next, Walmart will start providing inoculations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, a company spokeswoman told Reuters late on Thursday.
The shots will only be available to specific populations decided by each state and only at a handful of stores in each state.
Walmart is already vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.
Alabama's health officer, Scott Harris, on Thursday said the state would partner with Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. Walmart confirmed that deal, which falls under a federal partnership that Biden on Thursday said would launch in early February.
Harris said another deal, with a major pharmacy chain, is coming soon.
Health officials in Oklahoma and Mississippi told Reuters on Friday they are having or have had conversations with Walmart about partnering to administer shots. Walmart did not provide comment.
Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid are among the other chains that have stepped up to vaccinate Americans in what is the largest and most complex immunization effort in US history. Those shots are needed to help stop the virus, which has killed more than 405,000 and infected more than 24 million people in the United States.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Managers Business Conference - 2021 of BDBL
UCB Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, accompanied among others
NRBC Bank holds Annual Business Confce 2021
Ansar-VDP Dev Bank pays Tk 43.51cr corporate tax
Reliance profit soars despite oil business slump
US cotton exports rise on China demand: USDA report
United Airlines CEO calls to mandate C-19 vaccination
Flydubai launches double daily flights to Doha


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft