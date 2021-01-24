BRAC to increase capacities of partner NGOs

BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, will work to increase the capacities of NGOs in the future as it is important to bring dynamism of NGOs for smoothly implementing programmes aimed at improving the condition of local people, said BRAC officials.

The officials were addressing a workshop titled 'Review and planning with local NGOs' organized by the BRAC at a hotel at Kalatoli in Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

Sajedul Hasan, director of Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme(HCMP) of BRAC; Hasina Akhter Huq, area director, HCMP of BRAC; Mohammed Norul Alam Raju, Head of Programme, HCMP of BRAC, Saad Mahmood, Programme Coordinator, HCMP of BRAC; Md. Nazim Uddin, Senior Manager, Grants, HCMP of BRAC; and others were present at the workshop.

The workshop was moderated by Matin Shardar, Head of Host Community, HCMP of BRAC.

In his speech, Sajedul Hasan said, BRAC will enhance its activities with partner NGOs to increase their capacities. Partner NGOs will work for implementation of programmes, while BRAC will only provide technical support, he said.

Target to achieve goals from 2021 to 2025 as per importance needs to be decided. Two matters 'strategic partnership and capacity of implementation' should be considered. Then more dynamism will come regarding activities in the days to come, he said.

Hasina Akhter, in her address said, we are giving importance to the issue of quality regarding implementation of programmes along with increasing the number of NGOs. It is expected that it would create more dynamism to activities, she said.

Over 50 representatives, including top officials of BRAC's six partner NGOs, attended the function.

The six NGOs are Society for Health Extension and Development (SHED), Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (PHALS), Alliance for Cooperation Aids Bangladesh (AKLAB), Jago Nari Unnayan Sangstha(JNUS), NONGOR, and Helps Cox's Bazar.

Representatives of NGOs appreciated the steps taken up by BRAC for improving the living standard of local people.

They stressed on further ensuring transparency and accountability relating to the implementation of programmes.



















