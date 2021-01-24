COVAX announces new agreement, plans for first deliveries

COVAX, a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level, has announced the signing of an advance purchase agreement with Pfizer for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received WHO emergency use listing.

The rollout will start with the successful negotiation and execution of supply agreements, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

In further support of its mission to expedite early availability of vaccines to lower-income countries and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, COVAX also confirmed on Friday that it will exercise an option - via an existing agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) - to receive its first 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University-developed vaccine manufactured by SII.

Of these first 100 million doses, the majority are earmarked for delivery in the first quarter of the year, pending WHO Emergency Use Listing.

The WHO review process, which is currently underway, follows approval for restricted use in emergency situations by the Drugs Controller General of India earlier this month, and is a critical aspect of ensuring that any vaccine procured through COVAX is fully quality assured for international use.

According to the latest WHO update, a decision on this vaccine candidate is anticipated by the middle of February.

COVAX also anticipates that, via an existing agreement with AstraZeneca, at least 50 million further doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will be available for delivery to COVAX participants in Q1 2021, pending emergency use listing by WHO of the COVAX-specific manufacturing network for these doses.

A decision on this candidate is also anticipated by WHO in February.

"Today marks another milestone for COVAX: pending regulatory approval for the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate and pending the successful conclusion of the supply agreement for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, we anticipate being able to begin deliveries of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February," said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which leads COVAX procurement and delivery.

"This is not just significant for COVAX, it is a major step forward for equitable access to vaccines, and an essential part of the global effort to beat this pandemic. We will only be safe anywhere if we are safe everywhere."

Preparations, led by WHO, UNICEF and Gavi, are already well under way for COVAX to deliver vaccines to economies eligible for support via the COVAX AMC, with Gavi making US$ 150 million available from its core funding as initial, catalytic support for preparedness and delivery.

"The urgent and equitable rollout of vaccines is not just a moral imperative, it's also a health security, strategic and economic imperative," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. "This agreement with Pfizer will help to enable COVAX to save lives, stabilise health systems and drive the global economic recovery."

Building on the work of the past months supporting country readiness efforts, a "Country Readiness Portal" will be launched by WHO this month, which will allow AMC participants to submit final national deployment and vaccination plans (NDVPs).

This is a vital step before allocations can be made, to ensure that delivered doses are able to be effectively deployed and to identify where, if necessary, further support is needed.

"These purchase agreements open the door for these lifesaving vaccines to become available to people in the most vulnerable countries," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "But, at the same time, we are securing vaccines. We must also ensure that countries are ready to receive them, deploy them, and build trust in them."

The COVAX Facility intends to provide all 190 participating economies with an indicative allocation of doses by the end of this month. This indicative allocation will provide interim guidance to participants - offering a minimum planning scenario to enable preparations for the final allocation of the number of doses each participant will receive in the first rounds of vaccine distribution.

COVAX now has agreements in place to access just over two billion doses of several promising vaccine candidates.

Negotiations continue for further doses to be secured through existing R&D agreements by COVAX co-lead the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), through evaluations of new products with promising results and through contributions from donors.

Based on this, COVAX anticipates being able to provide participating economies the doses of safe and effective vaccines - enough to protect health care and other frontline workers as well as some high-risk individuals - beginning in Q1 2021.

The aim is to protect at least 20per cent of each participating population by the end of the year - unless a participant has requested a lower per centage of doses. At least 1.3 billion of these doses will be made available to the 92 economies eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC by the end of 2021.








