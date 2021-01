Inauguration of Rajshahi branch building of ICMAB



Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) flanked by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President AKM Delwer Husssain, ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, Secretary Md. Munirul Islam, Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Rajshahi University Professor Dr. Akhtar Uddin and others inaugurating Rajshahi branch building of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) in Rajshahi city on Friday.