Dollar gains after 3-day fall as risk rally takes a breather

NEW YORK, Jan 23: The dollar drifted higher on Friday after three straight days of losses, and riskier currencies fell, as bleak non-US economic data gave global equity markets reason to pause after another week of record highs.

As a safe haven, the US currency tends to rise in times of financial and economic stress that results in lower risk appetite.

The S&P 500 and the Dow along with US Treasury yields were lower as well, suggesting a generally somber mood in financial markets.

The dollar did pare gains and riskier currencies cut losses earlier after upbeat US economic data - a rise in factory activity to its highest in more than 13 years in January and an unexpected 0.7per cent gain in existing home sales. -Reuters



