Going local will help reboot BD’s tourism sector: Experts

Although the Covid pandemic has had a profound impact on global tourism and hospitality sectors, experts say Bangladesh can turn the tables around by ensuring implementation of a proper plan.

Daffodil International University's Head of Tourism & Hospitality Management Department Associate Prof Mahbub Parvez said this adding Bangladesh is a land of boundless opportunities, the potentials need to be seriously harnessed.

"There are some 778 active tourist spots in Bangladesh, of which 445 are enlisted with the tourist police. Some 1.37crore domestic tourists have visited these places since 2019, while 46 lakh tourists have travelled abroad," he said at the latest virtual edition of UNB Light and Lens Live.

"These 46 lakh tourists are unlikely to travel abroad in the next 24 months due to the ongoing pandemic. So I see it as an opportunity as these tourists will travel across the country instead of going abroad," he said at the webinar, titled 'Hotel and Tourism: Destination of Bangladesh'.

The webinar, hosted by UNB Senior Executive (Digital) Zahid Islam, was also virtually joined by Cluster In-Charge of Sales & Marketing at The Westin & Sheraton Dhaka, Md Al-Amin, former Director of the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department at Dhaka University Prof Dr Syed Rashidul Hasan and Head of Operation at Nascent Gardenia Rezaul Karim.

They said the hospitality sector in Dhaka has always been more business-guests focused. "Dhaka's entire hotel sector had been 65-70 percent dependent on business travellers till the outbreak of Covid. But now these clients are not coming," said Al-Amin, also the manager of The Westin Dhaka.

The lesson is that we should not be too much dependent on business guests, and need to focus on accelerating the hospitalities for local tourists. The sector is going through difficult times since January 2020, but we are close to overcoming the hard times in upcoming months, he said.

On his part, Rezaul Karim, Head of Operations at Nascent Gardenia, said, "Although the impact of the pandemic has been massive on the industry, overcoming these hurdles is not impossible. We have always come out stronger, for example, the aftermath of the Holy Artisan incident."

As per estimates of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), this sector is on an verge losing Tk 470 billion but experts are hopeful that local tourism can help cover up this huge loss in the next 24 months with proper planning.

Local hotels and tourism did not suffer much in the later months of the pandemic as the hotels outside Dhaka, for example those in Cox's Bazar and Sylhet. We can cover up the loss encouraging eco-friendly tourism with local tourists with proper amenities and logistics," said Prof Dr Syed Rashidul.

It's high time that Bangladesh shunned the obsolete curriculum of the Hospitality Management subject, he added. -UNB







