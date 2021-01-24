

Fahim distributes gears for poor-hit people

In addition, Sheikh Fazle Fahim personally distributed winter clothes to the low income people at Kalachandpur School and College Ground, Kalachandpur; Korail Ansar Camp Ground, Banani; Dishari Krira Chakra Ground, Mohakhali, on Friday last, says a press release.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Md. Rezaul Karim Reznu, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Mir Nizam uddin Ahmed, Nizamuddin Rajesh, FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash, Md Salauddin Alamgir, Md. Amzad Hossain, M A Razzak Khan, Mehedi Ali, 18 no Word Counselor of DNCC Zakir Hossain Babul also accompanied Sheikh Fazle Fahim on the event.























FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim took the initiative to distribute winter clothes, sweaters for women and blankets among the cold-hit people through 64 district chambers and 14 women's chambers in 64 districts of Bangladesh to extend the warmth of humanity.In addition, Sheikh Fazle Fahim personally distributed winter clothes to the low income people at Kalachandpur School and College Ground, Kalachandpur; Korail Ansar Camp Ground, Banani; Dishari Krira Chakra Ground, Mohakhali, on Friday last, says a press release.FBCCI Vice Presidents Md. Rezaul Karim Reznu, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Mir Nizam uddin Ahmed, Nizamuddin Rajesh, FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash, Md Salauddin Alamgir, Md. Amzad Hossain, M A Razzak Khan, Mehedi Ali, 18 no Word Counselor of DNCC Zakir Hossain Babul also accompanied Sheikh Fazle Fahim on the event.