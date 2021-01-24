Video
BSCIC reduces iodine price

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has re-fixed the price of potassium iodate (iodine), the main ingredient in iodised salt, to ensure production and supply of iodised salt at fair price to consumer.
The price of potassium iodate has been fixed at Taka 2,500 instead of Taka 3,000 per kg from 1 January 2021, said a press release on Friday. In fiscal 2017-18, the price of potassium iodate was lowered from Taka 4,700 to Taka 3,000.
Potassium iodate is used for iodising salt which is not produced in Bangladesh. It has to be imported from abroad.
Seventy to ninety grams of potassium iodate is required to add enough amount of iodine per ton of salt. The industry uses about 30 metric tons of potassium iodate to add iodine to salt every year.


