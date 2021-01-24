DCCI for more easier disbursement of loan

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman said 54.13 percent of Tk 2700 crore new stimulus package has been already disbursed and a flexible lending procedure may make more disbursement easier.

Presenting DCCI's views on the latest economic situation and investment scenario, he further proposed to establish a SME Bond or specialized SME Bank to safeguard CMSMEs in the country prior to separate cottage, micro and small industries from medium and large industry sector. This is because access to finance is one of the largest challenges for SMEs.

Replying to another question regarding industry-academia collaboration, he said DCCI has already signed MoUs with twelve Universities. Effective industry-academia collaboration will help industries getting skilled executives and academia will enhance skill development to face 4IR (fourth industrial revolution).

Global FDI has already come down by 50 percent he said due to Covid-led pandemic situation and Bangladesh is not an exception. We may not see a robust FDI improvement overnight in this situation, he said adding that but government might consider facilitating home-grown local investors by giving them same incentives that a foreign investor enjoy.

Regulatory reforms and reforms in policy framework will help Bangladesh to improve its position in various global competitive indexes. Considering the present economic and investment scenario, he urged the government to slash corporate tax rate.

To attract FDI, he said this is the time to strengthen economic diplomacy. To commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh and to attract FDI, this year DCCI has a plan to hold DCCI Investment Summit in the Asian region.

Bangladesh is reviving its economy while Europe is still in shambles, so we may look into the East and ASIAN region for greater tie-up. Moreover, the country needs to concentrate product and market diversification right at this moment.

For the greater development of SME, he proposed SME Development Act instead of SME Policy because an act will give the sector a legal framework. Some of the facilities that Bangladesh is enjoying now because of being LDC will no longer exist after graduation.

But "it is inevitable, today or tomorrow that we will be out of LDC, but for that we have to be prepared", he said. However, government may ask for extension of few facilities after graduation. But we want to be a middle income country soon. We have to improve the global competitiveness indexes because after graduation we will be competitive with other countries.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, Vice President MonowarHossain, Directors Md. ShahidHossain, GolamZilani, Hossain A Sikder and Nasiruddin A Ferdous were also present on the event.













