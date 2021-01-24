Senior bankers asked to submit their business info by Jan 20

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked directors of all banks including managing directors and two other officials next to him in seniority to immediately submit reports on their business engagements to their respective boards by February this year.

The top three bank executives along with all directors were also asked to submit reports on the business engagements of their family members to the board.

The central bank came up with the circular on Thursday amid huge plundering of depositors' money by People's Leasing and Financial Services managing director and former NRB Global Bank managing director PK Halder and some directors of different banks and financial institutions.

PK Halder laundered over Tk 10,000 crore from the financial sector through fake lending to different companies owned or controlled by him, his family members and friends.

As a consequence People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd has lost most of its capital to become insolvent and now going for liquidation. .

The BB circular said all directors, MDs and two other immediate senior officials in the bank will have to submit their trading, financial involvement, agriculture, industrial and other business related information along with details of the business entities their families run.

The details of the business entities must include its name, address and other relevant details. After the end of each financial year, the officials and directors of the banks will have to submit the information by January 20 of the immediate next year.

For the year 2021, bank officials and directors have been allowed to submit all those information by February 28. After the submission of the information, the banks were asked to place their documents before their respective boards and preserve them properly.

Even though submission of the information on yearly basis is mandatory for the banks' officials and directors under Section 18(2) of the Bank Company Act 1991, there is no given deadline for submission of the documents.

Economists and civil society members were calling out for enforcement of the rules vital for bringing discipline to the country's financial sector.

As per a report placed in parliament in January 2020, outstanding loans of directors of banks from the banks rose to around Tk 1.75 lakh crore, representing around one-sixth of all outstanding loans in the banks at that time.

Besides PLFSL, the sorry state of Farmers Bank, now known as Padma Bank, is a testament of the involvement of top bank executives and directors in irregularities and plundering of money from the banking system in guise of shady companies they are associated with.

In December 2019, AB Bank filed a lawsuit with the joint district judge in Dhaka against 15 individuals, including its former chairman and managing directors, in connection with the laundering of $20 million from the bank in 2014.







