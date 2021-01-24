

10.8pc of RMG workers lost jobs amid C-19 in 10 months

This is the findings of a field survey which said the average number of workers in factories fell 10.8 percent in 10 months in the peak pandemic period.

CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem made the disclosure presenting a keynote on Saturday in a webinar titled "Vulnerability, Resilience and Recovery in the RMG Sector in view of Covid Pandemic.

CPD and Brac University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development jointly carried out the survey. Dr Moazzem said only 3.6 percent factories complied with the compensation principle such as paid salary, outstanding and compensation while lying off workers. About 70 percent factories paid only salary.

Non-compliance was much higher in factories located in Narayangonj and in large size factories.

About 232 factories were closed during the Covid-19 period which is about 6.9 percent of total factories. Of these, 188 were members of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The other big finding said only 40 percent of small factories applied for the stimulus package.

Dr Moazzem said they survey report has been based on 610 samples from 3,211 listed enterprises and carried out during October-November of 2020 in four major industrial clusters - Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayangonj and Chattogram.

"The enterprises said they had faced a financial crisis during April-May of 2020 following the pandemic. About 50 percent factories did not provide wages through bank account or mobile financial services. Around 59.5 percent factories recruited new workers during the Covid-19 period."

He said the government's stimulus package covered the demand of 70 percent of enterprises. And the rest of the enterprises that were left out of the package were mostly small and non-member factories. Around 58 percent enterprises did not apply because of complicated procedures.

The recommendations of the survey said "The BGMEA and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) should take special measures and launch awareness programmes. The DIFE needs to ensure that the factories follow the official wages and focus on recruiting old workers, not below their earlier status."

Dr Moazzem said the resilience and recovery of apparel factories will depend on proper planning and development of robustness, resources and recovery related issues.

Associations should encourage diversifying their buyers and suppliers base by including not only large scale buyers and brands but also small scale buyers and brands.

The factories also need to diversify their sources of raw materials and enhance ability to maintain key functions. The BGMEA and BKMEA should cooperate to identify the real number of laid-off workers and submit a list for making necessary payment under social safety net," Moazzem said.

Special development programme needs to be designed for factories including technological up-gradation, management improvement, financial management improvement, buyers' networking, online-based IT investment," the survey report said.



















