CNG driver killed in Laxmipur road crash

LAXMIPUR, Jan 23: A CNG driver was killed in a road accident on Laxmipur-Noakhali regional highway in Mandari Bazar area under Sadar upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md. Sumon, 30, son of late Ruhul Amin of Ratanpur village under Mandari union of Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound covered van's cutting shape broke down while the vehicle started to get onto the Mandari Bazar Bridge but moved backwards and subsequently fell on a CNG-run three wheeler, causing the instantaneous death of the driver of the CNG Sumon. At that time, he was parking his CNG on the spot. -BSS

Later, police recovered the body from the spot, said Chandraganj Highway Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Bijoy Prasad Roy.

Police seized the covered van and CNG. -BSS