Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:20 AM
13 more test C-19 positive in Rangpur division

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

RANGPUR, Jan 23: Thirteen more people, including four students of Rangpur Medical College (RpMC), were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) positive on Saturday after testing samples at two Covid-19 laboratories in Rangpur division.
Health officials said the 13 new cases were reported yesterday after diagnosing 282 samples at the daily infection rate of 4.61 percent.
The daily coronavirus infection rate remained below 10 percent during the last more than five weeks in the division as a result of wearing masks and abiding by the health directives by an increasing number of people.
Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 4.21 percent on Friday, 7.30 percent on Thursday, 4.97 percent on Wednesday, 3.19 percent on Tuesday, 4.64 percent on Monday and 6.79 percent on Sunday last in the division. Among the 13 new patients diagnosed on Saturday, four students of RpMC residing at its different hostels were reported positive after diagnosing a total of 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at RpMC in Rangpur city.
"The infected students are Kaji Maksudul Hasan, 21, Ashikur Rahman, 21, Sajia Afrin, 21, and Mashrufa Haque, 21," Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said.
On the other hand, nine new patients were reported after diagnosing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur yesterday.
"All of the nine new Covid-19 patients are hailing from different areas of Dinajpur district alone," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told after completing the testing process at 5:00pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 15,682 as 13 new positive cases were reported on Saturday in the division. "The district-wise break up of the total 15,682 patients stands at 3,993 in Rangpur, 784 in Panchagarh, 1,323 in Nilphamari, 962 in Lalmonirhat, 1,009 in Kurigram, 1,502 in Thakurgaon, 4,655 in Dinajpur and 1,454 in Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddiqui added.    -BSS


