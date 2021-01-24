â€˜Padma Cruiseâ€™ launched

Dhaka Cruise and Logistics launched a river cruise, named 'Padma Cruise' from the Shimuliaghat in Louhajang upazila of Munshiganj on Thursday to boost river tourism, said a press release.

"There is a huge possibility of creating a river tourism spot in Padma…The inauguration of the 'Padma Cruise' marked the beginning of river tourism, just within 41 days after the bridge's full infrastructure was visible."

Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism said this while speaking as the chief guest at the 'Padma Cruise' inauguration ceremony.























