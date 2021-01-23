Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

On Friday, the capital city's air quality index (AQI) at 10:32am read 216, considered 'poor' that is 'very unhealthy'. Earlier, Dhaka ranked top in the list on Wednesday.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is said to be 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to city residents.
Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and Kabul in Afghanistan occupied the second and third places in the list of cities with the worst air quality, at AQI scores of 209 and 205,
respectively.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the overall AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).
Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterised by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.
Generally, Dhaka's air starts getting fresh when monsoon begins from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable from June to October.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’
Gas cylinder blast kills 3 at Matarbari
Biden to increase pandemic-related food aid for children
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
You get vaccinated first to encourage people, BNP to President, PM
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
Five killed in road crashes


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft