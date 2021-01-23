Video
Gas cylinder blast kills 3 at Matarbari

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 22: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Matarbari area in Moheshkhali upazila of the district on Friday.
The victims were Mohammad Ehsan, 12, son of Jahangir Alam of Dakshin Miyaji Para of Matarbari Union, Sadequl Islam Rahat, 13, son of Faridul Alam resident of Matarbari union of Sikdarpara and
Mohammad Alamgir, 42, resident of Badarkhali area in Chakaria upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moheshkhali Abdul Hai said the incident took place around 10.30am at Matarbari High School ground when a balloon seller filling balloons with gas. At one stage, the gas cylinder exploded, leaving Mohammad Ehsan dead on the spot and wounding couple of minors.
Later, the injured were sent to the Chakaria Upazila Hospital and Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Of them, Sadequl Islam Rahat died on the way to hospital and Mohammad Alamgir a balloon seller and owner of the gas cylinder died at the hospital, the OC said.


