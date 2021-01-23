Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: US President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a five-year extension with Russia of New START, days before the expiration of the last nuclear reduction treaty between the two powers, but vowed to press Moscow hard on a host of concerns.
The announcement on the first full day of Biden's presidency is intended to prevent a nuclear arms race but makes clear he will not
attempt a "reset" of relations as attempted in varying forms by every post-Cold War president.
The treaty, which has limited the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear warheads each, expires on February 5 after negotiations stagnated under former president Donald Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin himself had offered Trump a five-year extension, the maximum allowed under the treaty that was signed in 2010 in Prague by former president Barack Obama.
"The United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START, as the treaty permits," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"This extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time," she said.
She said that the new intelligence chief, Avril Haines, would also start an investigation into Russia's suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was arrested Sunday on his return to Moscow, as well as on Russia's alleged election interference and on whether it was behind the massive SolarWinds hack that shook the US government and corporations.
Psaki said the United States would also investigate bounties reportedly paid by Russian intelligence to extremists in Afghanistan as rewards for killing US troops.
"Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, so, too, we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions," Psaki said.
Biden's approach is almost the mirror opposite from that of Trump, who voiced fondness for Putin even as his administration ripped up remaining arms control deals with Russia.
US intelligence concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to back Trump, including through social media manipulation. Psaki said the new probe would assess any role in last year's election.
The Trump administration had unsuccessfully tried to widen New START to include its nemesis China, whose nuclear program is quickly growing but is still far smaller than those of Russia and the United States.
With the clock ticking to the expiration, the Trump administration voiced willingness for a one-year extension but talks broke down over US insistence on tougher verification that Russia has frozen its nuclear work.
Marshall Billingslea, who led the negotiations for Trump, immediately denounced Biden's offer, saying it "shows stunning lack of negotiating skill."
"Took just 24 hours for Biden team to squander most significant leverage we have over Russia," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.
"A far better approach would be a short, six-month extension conditioned on finalizing the warhead cap to which Putin agreed.
"That would stop the massive Russian build-up of 'non-strategic' warheads and also keep the world focused on China. Instead we are getting nothing for extending."
Several experts as well as anti-nuclear campaigners disputed Billingslea's analysis, saying there were no signs that Russia was going to budge or that China would join.
"The only opponents are those who seek an unlimited arms race. Glad to see the Biden administration dispensing with reckless games of chicken with global security on Day One," tweeted Vipin Narang, a nuclear strategy expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He said the Biden administration can still find other ways to pressure Russia over its concerns on so-called tactical nuclear weapons -- which Moscow could deploy in hot conflicts close to home, as opposed to strategic weapons that mostly target the United States.
"This buys the sundae without precluding future sprinkles," Narang said.
Derek Johnson, the head of Global Zero, which campaigns for nuclear disarmament, called Biden's proposal a key step in an eventual goal of a world without nuclear weapons.
"Unless you're a defense contractor, this is good news for everyone," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’
Gas cylinder blast kills 3 at Matarbari
Biden to increase pandemic-related food aid for children
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
You get vaccinated first to encourage people, BNP to President, PM
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
Five killed in road crashes


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft