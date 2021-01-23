Five killed in road crashes

At least five people were killed and six others injured in separate road accident in Pabna, Madaripur and Meherpur districts on Friday.

Our Pabna correspondent reported that two people were killed and three others injured as a truck hit a three-wheeler in Sadar upazila of Pabna on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Jhantu Kundu, 60, and Sultana Arifa, 45.

Officer in-Charge (OC) Shafiul Ajam of Dulia Police Station said a truck smashed an engine-run three wheeler in Dublia Bazar area, leaving two people dead on the spot and injuring three others.

The injured, Abdul Barek, 45, Abdul Kader 55 and his wife Rawsan Ara, 45, were admitted to Pabna General Hospital. The truck driver and his helper managed to flee.

In Madaripur, two people were killed and three others injured when an ambulance overturned in Shibchar of the district on Friday afternoon, reports our correspondent.

The deceased are Khadiza Begum, 55, wife of Anwar Hossain Talukder of Baburkhana village, and Mehedi Hassan,17, son of Jalal Mia, of Purba Damura village, in Uzirpur upazila.

Highway police and witnesses said a Dhaka-bound ambulance, carrying a patient, overturned when the driver tried to save a pedestrian in Simana area on Dhaka-Khulna highway around 1:00pm, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Highway police rescued the injured and sent them to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Our Meherpur correspondent adds: A 50-year-old woman was killed as a passenger bus rammed his motorbike from behind in Meherpur town on Thursday night.

The deceased, Karfina Akhter, was returning home at Amdah village of Meherpur Sadar upazila with her husband Golam Mustafa.

Witnesses said Mustafa and his wife were returning home by motorbike when a passenger bus hit their vehicle in College intersection area. Kafrina fell to the ground and her head was crushed.

Locals took them to a local hospital where the physician declared Kafrina dead. The witnesses said they saw a 17 to 18-year-old boy, who was apparently driving the bus, fled the scene immediately after the accident.











