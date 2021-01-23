Video
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
15 C-19 deaths, 619  infections in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 15 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 7,981, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 619 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of positive cases in the country to 530,890.
Besides, 487 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,561 with 89.58 per cent recovery rate,
 A total of 14,846 samples were tested at 200 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,530,274 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 4.17 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.04 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.50 per cent.
Among the 15 on Friday, 10 were men and five were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Eight of them died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The number of people placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours is 548. Now, 34,078 people are in quarantine across the country.
In the last 24 hours, 64 suspected Covid-19 patients were taken into isolation and 128 left isolation. Now, 10,783 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
Among the total 7,981 fatalities, 4,434 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,463 in Chattogram, 456 in Rajshahi, 545 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 355 in Rangpur and 187 in Mymensingh divisions.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,102,414 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 98,169,614 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


