AL candidate brings allegation of result manipulation

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury for the Nabiganj municipal polls of Habiganj district applied to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for recounting of votes alleging irregularities.

He brought allegation of election manipulation by the local administration.

His application includes allegation of preventing the minority voters from voting, voting of the deceased and taking sign in advance on the ballot counting statement before the vote was over from the 'Boat' agents.

Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury complained to the Election Commission that according to the results declared by the Presiding Officer from the ten polling stations, the 'Boat' symbol initially won.

But, later during the announcement of election result by the District Returning Officer from the Upazila Election Office, it was changed, he said.

At that time, Chabir Ahmed Chowdhury, BNP nominated candidate, was declared as winner by 264 votes.

"We immediately protested and requested the District Returning Officer to recount the votes. But he did not," he said.

While talking to the Daily Observer the AL candidate Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury said, "In order to help the BNP candidate win the election relatives of him were given the responsibility of polling officer and assistant presiding officer in violation of the election rules."

"We already have informed it to the party high command and hopefully the party will take corrective action regarding this matter," he added.











