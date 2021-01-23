Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nabiganj Municipal Election

AL candidate brings allegation of result manipulation

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury for the Nabiganj municipal polls of Habiganj district applied to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for recounting of votes alleging irregularities.
He brought allegation of election manipulation by the local administration.
His application includes allegation of preventing the minority voters from voting, voting of the deceased and taking sign in advance on the ballot counting statement before the vote was over from the 'Boat' agents.
Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury  complained to the Election Commission that according to the results declared by the Presiding Officer from the ten polling stations, the 'Boat' symbol initially won.
But, later during the announcement of election result by the District Returning Officer from the Upazila Election Office, it was changed, he said.
At that time, Chabir Ahmed Chowdhury, BNP nominated candidate, was declared as winner by 264 votes.
"We immediately protested and requested the District Returning Officer to recount the votes. But he did not," he said.
While talking to the Daily Observer the AL candidate Golam Rasul Rahel Chowdhury said, "In order to help the BNP candidate win the election relatives of him were given the responsibility of polling officer and assistant presiding officer in violation of the election rules."
 "We already have informed it to the party high command and hopefully the party will take corrective action regarding this matter," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’
Gas cylinder blast kills 3 at Matarbari
Biden to increase pandemic-related food aid for children
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
You get vaccinated first to encourage people, BNP to President, PM
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
Five killed in road crashes


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft