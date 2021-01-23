Energy Ministry looking for foreign financer

CHATTOGRAM Jan 21: The Energy Ministry is looking for a foreign financer for the construction of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area as a joint venture project.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), an organisation of the Energy Ministry, has decided to set up a LPG terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area to meet the growing energy needs of the country.

The Energy Ministry sources said they are now looking for a foreign financer as a partner of a joint venture project.

The project is now at the initial stage. The ministry is yet to get any foreign financer.

The Ministry hoped that a foreign financer would be available by 2021. After a financer is found, they would go for appointment of a consultant for the project, said source in the ministry.

Presently, the country needs around 1.0 million metric tonnes of LPG annually. The figure was 47,000 MT in 2009 and projected to reach 2.5 million MT by 2025.

LPG is currently imported by small- and medium-sized vessels from Singapore or other nearest deep-sea ports where large vessels are anchored.

Once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port becomes operational, large vessels will be able to dock there, reducing their cost by USD 35-40 per MT.

According to the sources, three international consortiums led by two Japanese companies have already shown interest in this regard.

One consortium is Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd. where Korean company SK Gas and local East Coast Group work in collaboration.

The other two consortiums are Japanese company Marubeni Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.

The Netherlands-based Vitol Energy is part of the Marubeni-led consortium while Chungko Electric Power Co Inc is the partner of Sumitomo Corporation.

Mitsui Group has been one of the largest business groups in Japan having worldwide businesses in energy and infrastructure, while SK Group is the third largest conglomerate in South Korea owning and operating deep sea LPG terminals and big LPG carriers like VLGCs.

The East Coast Group has 35 years of experience in the downstream petroleum sector, including LPG in Bangladesh.

Marubeni and Sumitomo have investments in Bangladesh's power sector, while the Netherlands-based LPG Trading Company Vitol has been engaged in bulk LPG supply to Bangladesh for the past 3-4 years.







