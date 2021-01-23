Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

LPG Terminal At Matarbari

Energy Ministry looking for foreign financer

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 21: The Energy Ministry is looking for a foreign financer for the construction of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area as a joint venture project.
The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), an organisation of the Energy Ministry, has decided to set up a LPG terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area to meet the growing energy needs of the country.
The Energy Ministry sources said they are now looking for a foreign financer as a partner of a joint venture project.
The project is now at the initial stage. The ministry is yet to get any foreign financer.  
The Ministry hoped that a foreign financer would be available by 2021. After a financer is found, they would go for appointment of a consultant for the project, said source in the ministry.
Presently, the country needs around 1.0 million metric tonnes of LPG annually. The figure was 47,000 MT in 2009 and projected to reach 2.5 million MT by 2025.
LPG is currently imported by small- and medium-sized vessels from Singapore or other nearest deep-sea ports where large vessels are anchored.
Once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port becomes operational,  large vessels will be able to dock there, reducing their cost by USD 35-40 per MT.
According to the sources, three international consortiums led by two Japanese companies have already shown interest in this regard.
One consortium is Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd. where Korean company SK Gas and local East Coast Group work in collaboration.  
 The other two consortiums are Japanese company Marubeni Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.
The Netherlands-based Vitol Energy is part of the Marubeni-led consortium while Chungko Electric Power Co Inc is the partner of Sumitomo Corporation.
Mitsui Group has been one of the largest business groups in Japan having worldwide businesses in energy and infrastructure, while SK Group is the third largest conglomerate in South Korea owning and operating deep sea LPG terminals and big LPG carriers like VLGCs.
The East Coast Group has 35 years of experience in the downstream petroleum sector, including LPG in Bangladesh.
Marubeni and Sumitomo have investments in Bangladesh's power sector, while the Netherlands-based LPG Trading Company Vitol has been engaged in bulk LPG supply to Bangladesh for the past 3-4 years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘very unhealthy’
Gas cylinder blast kills 3 at Matarbari
Biden to increase pandemic-related food aid for children
Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia
You get vaccinated first to encourage people, BNP to President, PM
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
Five killed in road crashes


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft