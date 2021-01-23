PM greets cricket team

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday extended heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team for winning the three-match ODI series.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating West Indies.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future too. -BSS





