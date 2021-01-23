With four days left, CCC poll campaign gains momentum

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 22: With only four days left for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections scheduled for January 27, mayor and councillor candidates have stepped up campaign.

Seven candidates in mayoral posts and 172 candidates for 40 wards and 57 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts have been campaigning day and night to woo the voters.

Both Awami League and BNP have been blaming each other for violence and clashes. According to returning officer sources, nearly 80 complaints of poll violence and violation of code of conduct have been filed with the Election Commission office.

BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain Chowdhury alleged that the ruling Awami League activists are attacking their rallies and campaign programme every day to refrain BNP from election race.

On the other hand, the Awami League mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury claimed that the BNP activists have been ransacking their own camps and attacking the rallies to blame AL for such activities.

The EC has already announced that the campaign would be concluded from midnight of January 25.

The ban on election campaign and other activities by the candidates will remain valid from the midnight of January 25 till January 29. All types of rallies and meetings will remain suspended during those five days in the port city.

The EC has already appointed 20 judicial magistrates to hold the election free and fair. The Judicial magistrates will work from January 25 to January 29.

Mayor candidates Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League is contesting the polls with his party symbol 'Boat' while the BNP nominee for mayor post Dr Shahdat Hussain is contesting with his party symbol "Sheaf of Paddy". Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh is contesting the polls with "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Jannatul Islam with "Hand Fan", Abul Manjur of People's Party with "Mango" and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with "Elephant.'

Meanwhile, An Awami League councilor candidate in Ward No 18 in East Bakalia has been elected unopposed.

Besides, election in Alkaran Ward No 31 has been suspended due to death of one candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim. But voting for the mayoral post in both the wards will be held on the polling day.










