Tigers win series with one match to go



Bangladesh players walk back to the pavilion after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match to secure three-match series 2-0 against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Photo: BCB

West Indies awarded cap to opener Kjorn Ottley while Bangladesh went with the winning combination. Guests however, won the toss and surprised whizzes to bat first and were wrapped-up at 148 sustaining 43.4 overs. Batsman number-8 Rovman Powell was the leading scorer with 41runs. He stood valuable 32-run 9th wicket partnership with Alzarri Joseph, which was the highest Caribbean partnership in the match. Debutant Ottley (24),

Nkhrumah Bonner (20), Joseph (17), last batsman Akael Hosein (12) and skipper Jason Mohammad (11) were the West Indies batsmen to reach double digit figure.

Right arm spinner Mehidy Miraz was the main destroyer with the ball. He hauled four wickets allowing 25 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman shared two wickets each. Youngster Hasan Mahmud picked one wicket for Bangladesh.

Chasing 149 target, Bangladesh batters were equal to the task. Tamim-Liton were on march but for 30 runs' opening partnership as Liton departed with 22 runs. Nazmul Shanto once again failed to prove himself at one-down position. He went for 17 runs despite having a drop catch when he was at 14.

Tamim, the captain and the leading scorer like the other match, had laid the solid foundation for his side. He left 22 yards immediate after completing his half century. It was the 48th half century of the opener and 7th against West Indies. He also completed his 1000-run's milestone against West Indies as the 1st and only Bangladesh batsman.

Two experienced campaigner Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim did the rest of the job. Shakib was unbeaten scoring 43 runs and Mushfiq remained not out with nine runs as Bangladesh reached at 149 losing three wickets with 100 balls to spare.

This is the 4th consecutive series win for Tigers against Caribbean side and 6th among 10 bilateral series with the West Indians. Friday's victory is the 7th straight ODI triumph for Bangladesh against the same rivals.

Mehidy Miraz named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of four for 25.

The two sides will engage in the ultimate dual of the series on January 25 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.







Bangladesh bowlers destroyed West Indies again as hosts crunched guests by seven wickets on Friday in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to secure the title 2-0 keeping one match at hand.West Indies awarded cap to opener Kjorn Ottley while Bangladesh went with the winning combination. Guests however, won the toss and surprised whizzes to bat first and were wrapped-up at 148 sustaining 43.4 overs. Batsman number-8 Rovman Powell was the leading scorer with 41runs. He stood valuable 32-run 9th wicket partnership with Alzarri Joseph, which was the highest Caribbean partnership in the match. Debutant Ottley (24),Nkhrumah Bonner (20), Joseph (17), last batsman Akael Hosein (12) and skipper Jason Mohammad (11) were the West Indies batsmen to reach double digit figure.Right arm spinner Mehidy Miraz was the main destroyer with the ball. He hauled four wickets allowing 25 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman shared two wickets each. Youngster Hasan Mahmud picked one wicket for Bangladesh.Chasing 149 target, Bangladesh batters were equal to the task. Tamim-Liton were on march but for 30 runs' opening partnership as Liton departed with 22 runs. Nazmul Shanto once again failed to prove himself at one-down position. He went for 17 runs despite having a drop catch when he was at 14.Tamim, the captain and the leading scorer like the other match, had laid the solid foundation for his side. He left 22 yards immediate after completing his half century. It was the 48th half century of the opener and 7th against West Indies. He also completed his 1000-run's milestone against West Indies as the 1st and only Bangladesh batsman.Two experienced campaigner Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim did the rest of the job. Shakib was unbeaten scoring 43 runs and Mushfiq remained not out with nine runs as Bangladesh reached at 149 losing three wickets with 100 balls to spare.This is the 4th consecutive series win for Tigers against Caribbean side and 6th among 10 bilateral series with the West Indians. Friday's victory is the 7th straight ODI triumph for Bangladesh against the same rivals.Mehidy Miraz named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of four for 25.The two sides will engage in the ultimate dual of the series on January 25 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.