Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban

KHULNA, Jan 22: Two 'poachers' were killed in an attack by a tiger at Talpotti of the Sundarbans (West) on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ratan, 35, and Mizanur Rahman, 40, of Koikhali village in Shyamnagar upazila.

The duo and their associate, Musa, were fishing crabs in Talpotti area around 3 pm on the day when the tiger attacked Mizan and Ratan.

After injuring them severely, the tiger dragged their bodies into the deep jungle, said Musa who managed to escape the attack.

Md Mobarak Hossain, a forest officer at Koikhali Forest Station, said local UP chairman Sheikh Abdur Rahim informed him about the tiger attack. -UNB