Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KHULNA, Jan 22: Two 'poachers' were killed in an attack by a tiger at Talpotti of the Sundarbans (West) on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Ratan, 35, and Mizanur Rahman, 40, of Koikhali village in Shyamnagar upazila.
The duo and their associate, Musa, were fishing crabs in Talpotti area around 3 pm on the day when the tiger attacked Mizan and Ratan.
After injuring them severely, the tiger dragged their bodies into the deep jungle, said Musa who managed to escape the attack.
Md Mobarak Hossain, a forest officer at Koikhali Forest Station, said local UP chairman Sheikh Abdur Rahim informed him about the tiger attack.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban
Retired judge files GD against daughter
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Stop vaccine import by any private company: Manna
DAG Debashish Bhattacharya resigns
Shooting of Bangabandhu biopic starts in Mumbai
Dhaka welcomes US return to the Paris climate accord
Quader warns party men who work against party candidates


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft