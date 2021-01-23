Retired judge files GD against daughter

A retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has filed a General Diary (GD) with the Shahbagh Police Station in the capital against his daughter Thuhin Sultana alleging that she was tarnishing his reputation.

Mahsan Sapna, CEO of IP based Mojar TV, also have been made respondent in the GD.

Justice Shamsul Huda Manik, a former judge of the appellate division, filed the general diary on Thursday night saying that one of his daughters was married in 1990 of the choice of the family but she divorced her husband about 10 or 12 years later.

"Since then, I have had no contact with the daughter but recently she has tarnishing my reputation by using an online-based television Mojar TV," the judge said in the GD.

The judge also mentioned in the GD that his daughter Tuhin Sultana called various people by using a SIM of his wife.

A video went viral recently that was broadcast on Mojar TV. In the video, Tuhin Sultana was bagging on the streets of Dhanmondi area, which tarnished his images, he said.

Citing from the GD, Sub-inspector Kamal Krishna Saha of the police station said the retired judge feared that her daughter might spread baseless information against him.

Justice Shamsul Huda retired on November 2 in 2012 from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Later, He was appointed in 2013 as chairman of the Labour Appeal Tribunal.





