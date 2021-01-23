Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Retired judge files GD against daughter

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

A retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has filed a General Diary (GD) with the Shahbagh Police Station in the capital against his daughter Thuhin Sultana alleging that she was tarnishing his reputation.
Mahsan Sapna, CEO of IP based Mojar TV, also have been made respondent in the GD.
Justice Shamsul Huda Manik, a former judge of the appellate division, filed the general diary on Thursday night saying that one of his daughters was married in 1990 of the choice of the family but she divorced her husband about 10 or 12 years later.
"Since then, I have had no contact with the daughter but recently she has tarnishing my reputation by using an online-based television Mojar TV," the judge said in the GD.
The judge also mentioned in the GD that his daughter Tuhin Sultana called various people by using a SIM of his wife.
A video went viral recently that was broadcast on Mojar TV. In the video, Tuhin Sultana was bagging on the streets of Dhanmondi area, which tarnished his images, he said.
Citing from the GD, Sub-inspector Kamal Krishna Saha of the police station said the retired judge feared that her daughter might spread baseless information against him.
Justice Shamsul Huda retired on November 2 in 2012 from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Later, He was appointed in 2013 as chairman of the Labour Appeal Tribunal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two poachers killed in tiger attack in Sundarban
Retired judge files GD against daughter
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Stop vaccine import by any private company: Manna
DAG Debashish Bhattacharya resigns
Shooting of Bangabandhu biopic starts in Mumbai
Dhaka welcomes US return to the Paris climate accord
Quader warns party men who work against party candidates


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft