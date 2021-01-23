Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tough tests for Biden in ‘new’ Middle East

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: Trump Heights, Trump Square, Trump train terminal: Israel isn't shy about honouring Donald Trump, who is widely admired among Israelis for his staunch support of their country.
But in the Palestinian territories, no US president was openly reviled as much as Trump, or depicted in such unflattering terms in portraits and effigies across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.
In four years, Trump overturned decades of US policy in the Middle East. Joe Biden will want to undo many of those changes during his presidency, but his freedom for manoeuvre will be limited.
At his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Biden's choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, signalled that countering Iran would be central to Biden's Middle East agenda.
But Blinken said the United States was "a long way" from rejoining the 2015 pact with Iran - restraining Tehran's nuclear programme - which the United States quit under Trump. Biden and his team have said they will restore ties with the Palestinians that were cut by Trump, resume aid and reject unilateral actions, such as construction of Israeli settlements on occupied territory.
But Blinken said the U.S. embassy in Israel would remain in Jerusalem, which Trump recognised as Israel's capital. Four Trump-brokered diplomatic deals between Israel and Arab states are also likely to remain - they have bipartisan support in Washington and brought a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.
So too is Trump's acceptance of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed in a move not recognised internationally.
Biden's challenge will be how to walk back not just Trump-era policy - and the polarisation triggered by the man who said he had "done a lot for Israel" - without being accused of retreating altogether from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "He will try to project an image of fairness and balance," Michele Dunne, Director of the Middle East Program at the U.S. based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Reuters.
 "There is no question that Biden's policies towards the Middle East will be quite different from those of Trump; the question is how different they will be from those of (former President Barack) Obama... I doubt that Biden sees the conflict as ripe for U.S. diplomacy right now."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exercise does not undo ill effects of being fat on heart health: Report
Tough tests for Biden in ‘new’ Middle East
India farmers reject govt offer to suspend reforms
9 venues ready in Ctg for vaccination
HC wants report on steps taken to stop noise pollution in 2 weeks
Naypyidaw firm to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
Rohingya Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft