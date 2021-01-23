9 venues ready in Ctg for vaccination

CHATTOGRAM Jan 22: The Chattogram administrations of Health Directorate and the Chattogram City Corporations have taken all preparations to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in the city as elsewhere in the district.

According to the Civil Surgeon office and the CCC, vaccines will be administered at nine venues of the city including all public and private medical colleges and hospitals.

The venues include Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, General Hospital, BITID, Ma O Shishu Hospital, Chevron and Imperial.



















