HC wants report on steps taken to stop noise pollution in 2 weeks

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday wanted to know about the steps taken to implement its previous directives to stop the use of hydraulic horns responsible for noise          pollution.
The court also asked for a progress report on night surveillance on some streets in the capital.
The Chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's (BRTA) and five others respondents were asked to submit the report in the form of an affidavit within two weeks.
The HC Bench of Justice Govinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by environmental rights organization Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) in 2017 as public interest litigation.
The court also set March 8 for further hearing and order.
Lawyer Manzill Murshid said the writ petition was filed challenging the inaction of the respondents to stop the hydraulic horn responsible for noise pollution.
Noise pollution was controlled a lot after those instructions but later the noise pollution increased again. Therefore, an application was submitted to the court in this regard, he said.
On November 5 in 2017, the HC directed the government to stop the use of hydraulic horns in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.
The authorities have to form a surveillance team to keep sound pollution within limit at different places including Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Officers' Club area in the capital, set by the relevant environmental laws and rules, it said.
On October 8 of the same year, the HC directed vehicle owners and drivers all over the country to handover hydraulic horns to the police stations concerned within 15 days.
It also asked the police to destroy the hydraulic horns soon after receiving them.
The HRPB submitted the petition challenging the legality of the use of hydraulic horns and seeking necessary orders to stop sound pollution in Dhaka city.


