Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Naypyidaw firm to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Myanmar international affairs minister Kyaw Tin has said his country is committed to take back their people, the Rohingyas, under the agreement signed between Naypyidaw and Dhaka in 2017 regarding the repatriation of the forcefully displaced people from Bangladesh to Rakhine.
Besides, he said, Myanmar is sincere in peaceful coexistence and resolving bilateral issues with its neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, through mutual partnership.
Tin made the remarks recently in a letter written to Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, a foreign ministry press release said here today.
Tin mentioned that Myanmar had taken back Rohingyas in 1978 and 1992 through mutual discussion with Bangladesh.
The Myanmar minister thanked Momen for his letter written to him on January 1.
He echoed with Dr Momen that collaboration and cooperation are needed among the nation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Momen and Kyaw Tin have good relations since both of them had served their respective countries as the permanent representative in the United Nations.
On January 19 last, a virtual secretary level tripartite meeting among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar was held to discuss about commencing repatriation of Rohingyas.
After the meeting, Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Dhaka is 'cautiously optimistic' to start much-demanded Rohingya repatriation from 2nd quarter of this year as Naypyidaw showed its flexibility to take back their nationals during the tripartite talk.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.
In last three years, Myanmar did not take back a single Rohingya while the attempts of repatriation failed twice due to trust deficit among the Rohingyas about their safety and security in the Rakhine state.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exercise does not undo ill effects of being fat on heart health: Report
Tough tests for Biden in ‘new’ Middle East
India farmers reject govt offer to suspend reforms
9 venues ready in Ctg for vaccination
HC wants report on steps taken to stop noise pollution in 2 weeks
Naypyidaw firm to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
Rohingya Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft