Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rohingya Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, Jan 22: A Yaba trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district early Friday.
The deceased, Md Abdur Rahim, 25, hailed from Kutupalong Rohingya camp No 1 in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
BGB-34 Captain Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said on information that a big consignment of Yaba will be smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar, two patrol teams of BGB members took position at Dakkhin Baishphari border in Ghumdhum.  
A patrol team of BGB saw a group of eight to ten people entering Bangladesh from a hilly area of Myanmar around 3:45am. When the BGB men asked them to stop and identify themselves, they opened fire at the paramilitary troops, prompting them to  retaliate.
At one stage, the Yaba traders fled the scene. Later, the BGB men found bullet-injured Abdur Rahim and took him to Ukhia upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets worth around Tk 1.5 crore, a locally made pistol and four cartridges from the spot.  Two members of BGB were also injured during the gunfight, BGB sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exercise does not undo ill effects of being fat on heart health: Report
Tough tests for Biden in ‘new’ Middle East
India farmers reject govt offer to suspend reforms
9 venues ready in Ctg for vaccination
HC wants report on steps taken to stop noise pollution in 2 weeks
Naypyidaw firm to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
Rohingya Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time


Latest News
1st two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
Sri Lankan health minister tests COVID-19 positive after endorsing sorcery
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free world
Hartal in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Launch services suspended on Paturia-Daulatdia route
66,189 homeless families get houses
Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier
Most Read News
2 killed in Dinajpur road accident
2 crab catchers killed in Sundarbans tiger attack
Tigers seal ODI series against West Indies
West Indies 148 all out in 2nd ODI
Torturing old employer: Maid, husband remanded
Naypyidaw committed to take back Rohingyas: Myanmar minister
College student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bangladesh sees 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Chinese company wants to give coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh
Ashulia madrasa principal arrested for rape of child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft