Rohingya Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’

BANDARBAN, Jan 22: A Yaba trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district early Friday.

The deceased, Md Abdur Rahim, 25, hailed from Kutupalong Rohingya camp No 1 in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

BGB-34 Captain Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said on information that a big consignment of Yaba will be smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar, two patrol teams of BGB members took position at Dakkhin Baishphari border in Ghumdhum.

A patrol team of BGB saw a group of eight to ten people entering Bangladesh from a hilly area of Myanmar around 3:45am. When the BGB men asked them to stop and identify themselves, they opened fire at the paramilitary troops, prompting them to retaliate.

At one stage, the Yaba traders fled the scene. Later, the BGB men found bullet-injured Abdur Rahim and took him to Ukhia upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets worth around Tk 1.5 crore, a locally made pistol and four cartridges from the spot. Two members of BGB were also injured during the gunfight, BGB sources said.



















