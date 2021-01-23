Good Luck, Biden-Harris Team!

Dear Sir

Firstly, best of luck to team Biden-Harris on this new political journey. After the so many ifs and buts coupled with some more internal crises, Biden has come to power formally at last.



First up, what are they up to? What is up in the West and the East? These are all some of the basic questions to the new government in America. All things considered, Biden should first look into the US internal crises like gun culture, rising riots and certain ethnic issues. For sure, reaching up to them all concerned will do the magic as Biden has been a talented person to come up with wise words and ideas.



Gotcha! Already having been in command and being in charge now, the new US President Joe Biden has indeed got some good opportunities and some more great ideas to mould the US into good shape in the first place and then to make the international community peaceful and much more prosperous in all the spheres and on each and every count.



It is just being expected that Biden will be able to make his political horse riding useful and memorable forever.



P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India