7,675 landless families to get semi-pucca houses in 11 districts



The photo shows the newly built houses for the destitute people in Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur. A total of 415 landless families here are going to get semi-pucca houses on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'. photo: observer

The houses are being constructed on government 'khas land' under the programme Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office. Each of the houses costs Tk 1.71 lakh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme on January 23 through video conferencing.

BAGERHAT: Some 433 semi-pucca houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in nine upazilas of the district.

The government is constructing the houses for landless people in nine upazilas of the district. The construction work of a total of 315 houses is already finished.

COX'S BAZAR: A total of 865 landless and distressed families are going to get semi-pucca houses in the district.

Among the 865 distressed families, a total of 303 will get the houses in the first phase.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid confirmed the information in a press briefing in Shaheed ATM Jafar Alam auditorium at his office in the district town on Thursday.

Local Government Deputy Director Srabasti Roy and Additional DC Amin Al Parvez, among others, were present at that time.

DINAJPUR: A total of 3,022 landless and distressed families in 13 upazilas of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.

Dinajpur DC Md Mahmudul Alam confirmed the information at a press briefing in the seminar room of his office in the district town on Thursday noon.

The government is constructing a total of 4,764 semi-pucca houses for landless people in 13 upazilas of the district.

Of them, a total of 3,022 destitute families will get the houses in the first phase.

GOPALGANJ: Some 787 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Shahidul Islam confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.

Additional DC (Revenue) Shammin Akhter, Additional DC Iqbal Mahmud, Additional District Magistrate M Osman Gani, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rashedur Rahman and NDC Milon Saha, among others, were also present in the briefing.

LAXMIPUR: Some 200 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district.

Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.

Additional DC Mohammad Shaidul Islam, Sadar UNO Md Masum, Raipur UNO Sabrin Chowdhury and Ramganj UNO Tapti Chakma, among others, were also present in the briefing.

PANCHAGARH: Some 1,057 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district.

Panchagarh DC Dr Sabina Yasmin confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.

Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar UNO Md Arif Hossain and Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam Shafiq, among others, were also present in the briefing.

THAKURGAON: Some 792 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in five upazilas of the district.

Thakurgaon DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.

Additional DC Nur Kutubul Alam, Thakurgaon Press Club President Monsur Ali and District Reporters' Unity President Emdadul Islam Bhutto, among others, were also present in the press briefing.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A total of 175 landless and distressed families in Bagmara Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The construction work of 175 houses will be finished soon, said UNO Mr Sharif Ahmed.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Some 30 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan, among others, was also present in the briefing.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A total of 200 landless and distressed families in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.

The government has constructed the houses for landless people in 10 unions of the upazila.

The construction work of 200 houses was already finished, said UNO Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A total of 114 landless and distressed families in Patnitala Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.

The government has constructed the houses for landless people in six unions of the upazila.

The houses will be handed over to the landless people on January 23, said UNO Liton Sarker. A total of 7,675 landless destitute families are going to get semi-pucca houses in eleven districts- Bagerhat, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur, Gopalganj, Laxmipur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Rajshahi, Rangamati, Kurigram and Naogaon, as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.The houses are being constructed on government 'khas land' under the programme Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office. Each of the houses costs Tk 1.71 lakh.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme on January 23 through video conferencing.BAGERHAT: Some 433 semi-pucca houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in nine upazilas of the district.The government is constructing the houses for landless people in nine upazilas of the district. The construction work of a total of 315 houses is already finished.COX'S BAZAR: A total of 865 landless and distressed families are going to get semi-pucca houses in the district.Among the 865 distressed families, a total of 303 will get the houses in the first phase.Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid confirmed the information in a press briefing in Shaheed ATM Jafar Alam auditorium at his office in the district town on Thursday.Local Government Deputy Director Srabasti Roy and Additional DC Amin Al Parvez, among others, were present at that time.DINAJPUR: A total of 3,022 landless and distressed families in 13 upazilas of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.Dinajpur DC Md Mahmudul Alam confirmed the information at a press briefing in the seminar room of his office in the district town on Thursday noon.The government is constructing a total of 4,764 semi-pucca houses for landless people in 13 upazilas of the district.Of them, a total of 3,022 destitute families will get the houses in the first phase.GOPALGANJ: Some 787 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.Gopalganj DC Kazi Shahidul Islam confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.Additional DC (Revenue) Shammin Akhter, Additional DC Iqbal Mahmud, Additional District Magistrate M Osman Gani, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rashedur Rahman and NDC Milon Saha, among others, were also present in the briefing.LAXMIPUR: Some 200 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district.Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.Additional DC Mohammad Shaidul Islam, Sadar UNO Md Masum, Raipur UNO Sabrin Chowdhury and Ramganj UNO Tapti Chakma, among others, were also present in the briefing.PANCHAGARH: Some 1,057 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in the district.Panchagarh DC Dr Sabina Yasmin confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.Additional DC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan, Sadar UNO Md Arif Hossain and Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam Shafiq, among others, were also present in the briefing.THAKURGAON: Some 792 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in five upazilas of the district.Thakurgaon DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.Additional DC Nur Kutubul Alam, Thakurgaon Press Club President Monsur Ali and District Reporters' Unity President Emdadul Islam Bhutto, among others, were also present in the press briefing.BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A total of 175 landless and distressed families in Bagmara Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.The construction work of 175 houses will be finished soon, said UNO Mr Sharif Ahmed.KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Some 30 houses will be given to the homeless and landless families in Kaptai Upazila of the district.Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan confirmed the information in a press briefing on Thursday.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan, among others, was also present in the briefing.BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A total of 200 landless and distressed families in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.The government has constructed the houses for landless people in 10 unions of the upazila.The construction work of 200 houses was already finished, said UNO Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma.PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A total of 114 landless and distressed families in Patnitala Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses.The government has constructed the houses for landless people in six unions of the upazila.The houses will be handed over to the landless people on January 23, said UNO Liton Sarker.