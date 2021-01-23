One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 22: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 385 in the division.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,066 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

He said the highest 240 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,194 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,920 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.





























