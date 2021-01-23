Four found dead in four districts

Four people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Narayanganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Akhter Popy, 20, wife of Nishad, a resident of Purbo Bhaluka area.

Firoza Khatun, mother of the deceased, alleged that her daughter was murdered by members of her father-in-law's house.

"Nishad and his father often tortured my daughter physically and mentally for having an auto rickshaw as dowry. They even barred my daughter from visiting my house. They murdered my daughter," said Firoza.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Maeen Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Helal Sarker, 55, a resident of Dargapara Village under Polashbari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Helal went out of the house at early hours for a nearby mosque to perform Fajr prayers. But, he did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his throat-slit body at a jungle in Ershad Nagar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Darikandi area beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonargaon PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police assumed that miscreants might have strangulated him to death and left the body.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a canal in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body in Daspara-Anantapara Canal at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 3pm and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that she was killed and dumped under the water hyacinth in the canal.

Several injury marks were found on her body.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.



















