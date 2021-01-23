13 fishermen held with 400 baby sharks

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Jan 22: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained 13 fishermen along with 400kg baby sharks, an endangered species, from Patharghata Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Khaleque Majhi, M Ibrahim, M Siddique, Bachchu, Aslam, Alamgir, Ismail, Forkan, Jahangir, Kalam, Alauddin, Bashir and Salam.

BCG members of Patharghata Station conducted a drive in Sonatala area in the estuary of Bishkhali River at around 9am and arrested them.

Later, they were fined Tk 30,000 and released.

Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Sabrina Sultana said catching shark in Bangladesh is banned under the Bangladesh Wildlife Act.






















