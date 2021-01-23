Eight killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps in six districts

Eight people including a woman were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Khulna, Jhenidah, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Dinajpur and Barishal, in three days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A college student was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahid Khan, 24, an honours student of Dumuria Government College. He was the son of Jakir Khan, a resident of Banai Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Emdad Hossain said a passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle carrying Zahid in Baliakhali area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

JHENIDAH: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripti Begum, daughter of Tahijul Islam of Narikelbaria Village in the upazila.

Jhenidah Sadar PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying her in Ghoshpara area on the Jhenidah-Kushtia Highway at around 11am, leaving the pillion rider dead on the spot and the motorcycle driver injured.

Injured Alamgir was rescued and admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.

However, police seized the truck and detained its driver Koton Bishwas, the OC added.

BANDARBAN: Three day-labourers were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Thanchi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased could be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a goods-laden pickup van fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Tin Kilometre area of the upazila in the morning, which left three day-labourers dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were admitted to Thanchi Upazila Health Complex.

Thanchi PS OC Md Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the incident.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Remrachye Marma, 16, a tenth grader at Ramgarh Government High School. He was the son of Mongsanye Marma, a resident of Darogapara area under Ramgarh Municipality.

Local sources said a bus of 'Shanti Paribahan' hit him at Ramgarh Bazar at around 3pm, while he was walking beside a road, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex first and later, taken to Feni General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Ramgarh PS OC Md Shamsuzzaman said police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

FULBARI, DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured as a pickup van hit a motorcycle in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shubhajit Gupta, 18, son of Ashok Gupta of Fulbari Municipality, and Pritom Gupta, 26, an official of Mercantile Bank Limited in Kurigram.

Local sources said a straw-laden pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Moheshpur intersection area at around 11:30pm, leaving Shubhajit dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were taken to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Pritom Gupta died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

BARISHAL: Four police men were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The injured police men are Gournadi PS SI Ariful Islam, Assistant SI Aminul Islam, Constables Abdur Rahman and Md Riazul Islam.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Gournadi Circle) Abdur Rob Hawlader said a truck hit a pickup van carrying the police men in Tarakupi area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at night, leaving the four seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the ASP added.







