75 kg hilsa recovered during smuggling to India

JOYPURHAT, Jan 22: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized 75 kilograms of hilsa fish while being smuggled to India through Joypurhat border.

On information, a BOP patrol team of Joypurhat BGB-20 Battalion conducted a drive in Koya field area recently.

Sensing the presence of the team, smugglers fled the scene, leaving the fish behind.

The market price of the recovered fish is worth about Tk 1.25 lakh.

The seized hilsa fishes were distributed among the local madrasas and orphanages, said Koyra BOP Commander Nayek Subedar Md Alamgir Hossain.











