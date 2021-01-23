Video
Saturday, 23 January, 2021, 1:41 PM
Home Countryside

Tarua beach in Bay an attractive spot for tourists

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

Tarua beach in the Bay of Bengal. photo: observer

Tarua beach in the Bay of Bengal. photo: observer

BHOLA, Jan 22: The district is surrounded by Megha in east, Elisha in north, Tentulia in west and Bay of Bengal in south. In extreme south of Bangladesh, Bhola District is the only one river-surrounded island.
The area of Bhola is 3,403 square kilometre. The district is known for white hilsa, paddy, and betel nut.
There are numerous large and small branch chars in this district including  Char Manika, Char Jobbar, Char Newton, Char Nizam, Char Jongli, Char Monpura, Char Foyez Uddin, Char Jahir Uddin, Char Kochua, Char Sayed, Bhasan Char, Char Patila, Char Kukri Mukri, and Dhal Char.
Dhal Char is about 120km away from Sadar District. It is located at the estuary of Bay of Bengal in the south of Char Fasson Upazila. Some 100 years back, this char emerged. Its Tarua beach is very attractive.
Tarua beach is rich with mangrove forests. It takes one and a half hours to reach this beach by trawler from Dhal Char. There are rows of Kewra plants around it.   
There are red crabs and white sands in this beach.  There have also different birds. Sunrise and sunset are visible from Tarua Beach.
About 28.20 sq km area of the total 31.31 sq km Dhal Char is covered with vast forests. Of these forests, Tarua forest is unique. There are Gewa, Goran, Kewra, Baine, Raintree and other valuable species of trees in this forest. In the winter season, various species of migratory birds arrive in this forest.
In 1976, planned plantation began in this forest. There are jackal, civet cat, deer and snakes. There is a narrow road which ends to an attractive  field. The field is known as Boroitala to locals.
Bay of Bengal is located in the extreme south of Bangladesh. Tourists can witness waves in white sandy beach of Tarua. The thrill in the beach is felt as like as that of Cox's Bazar and Koakata. Sensing presence of man, red crabs of the beach go hiding in holes.
To attract tourists, a 230-foot long landing station has recently been built in Tarua beach. Besides, chair and umbrella have been set up in the beach. There is also speed boat service.


