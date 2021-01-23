Video
10 brick kilns fined Tk 60 lakh in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 23 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Jan 22: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined 10 brick kilns Tk 60 lakh for breaching rules of the Department of Environment ((DoE).
The mobile court led by Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Abu Hasan delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.
Toma Bricks, Rupsa Bricks, and Vision Bricks were fined Tk 7 lakh each while Joardar Bricks, Ekota Bricks, and Janata Bricks Tk 6 lakh each, Three Star Bricks, and Boss Bricks Tk 4 lakh each, Samata Bricks Tk 8 lakh, and Best Bricks Tk 5 lakh respectively.
Among others, the DoE Deputy Director Ataur Rahman, RAB-7 official Shafiqul Islam, and Gangni Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Isahaq Ali were present during the drive.


